JDA responds to questions, submits Rivian groundwater plan, hydrology opinion

MADISON, Ga. — The four-county Joint Development Authority (JDA) has submitted documents detailing a groundwater plan and an environmental consultant’s opinion as part of its proposed development of the planned site for a $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant.



And a group opposing the plant’s construction has organized a community meeting and barbecue lunch Saturday in Rutledge to raise funds for its legal fight against the project.

State officials announced in December that Rivian Inc. chose the site facing I-20 and straddling the line between Morgan and Walton counties adjacent to Newton County for a production and research complex that would employ 7,500 people.

JDA officials said the supplemental zoning materials they submitted to the Morgan County government for part of the 2,000-acre site in the county will “respond to and address questions from community members regarding the proposed development’s environmental impact,” the agency said in a press release.

The JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties also submitted letters of support from a list of 37 local business and civic leaders and organizations, they said.

Authority Chairman Jerry Silvio said, “The citizens we represent have given us a clear charge to do everything within our power to create good-paying jobs in an environmentally responsible manner.

“We’re confident that the proposed Rivian site does just that,” he said. “This submittal demonstrates how serious we are about meeting this obligation, and this is just the beginning of our work in this area.

“We remain committed to listening carefully to public input and making this project one that future generations will be proud of,” Silvio said.

JDA officials said the submitted materials include:

• A Groundwater Recharge Plan which provides updated mapping and consideration of ways to reduce impacts, including minimizing impervious surfaces, protecting stream buffers, reutilizing stormwater on site, creating on-site storage and “green infrastructure” natural filtration for stormwater, use of cutting-edge filtration technology for stormwater, capping and closing all existing wells on the property, and providing additional buffers for adjacent property.

• An independent, comprehensive hydrology and geology opinion conducted by leading environmental consulting firm Nutter and Associates which concludes that water management practices from day-to-day operations at the facility will have a net-zero effect on local groundwater.

The study also found that the existing local geology results in the site having minimal impacts on groundwater availability in adjacent areas.

Letters of support for the project from “a broad and diverse coalition of local business owners and civic leaders,” including chambers of commerce and public school systems in all four counties, and Southern Crescent Technical College and Georgia College and State University.

Others included organizations ranging from Union Springs Baptist Church in Rutledge to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Newton hospital, Berkshire Hathaway realtors in Newton County and the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, which is serving the site.

Meanwhile, opponents of the project have organized a community meeting and barbecue lunch Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, also known as Play Fair Park, at 254 Fairplay St. in Rutledge.

All proceeds were going to Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant’s legal costs and expenses, group leaders said.

In recent weeks, Keith Wilson of Our Communities had encouraged its reported 2,000 members to attend. He said on social media that the event “is more than just about barbecue or raising money.”

“It is about continuing to unite as a community and show the media, political leaders and such that we deserve a better development than Rivian,” Wilson wrote.

Chas Moore of Our Communities on Friday said organizers had sold out of over 400 barbecue plates.

He said the anti-Rivian group has "had overwhelming support from community members wanting to get involved, as more are learning of what Rivian and the JDA are attempting with the state."

"We will have a few keynote speakers and look to share important developments with Our Communities that have occurred over the last few weeks," he said. "It is a great opportunity to get informed, meet your neighbors, and be represented by those that care about you.”