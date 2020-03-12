Jail Log: March 4, 2020

Covington Police Department

Kelvin Lewis Banks, 35, 715 Spring Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Kathryn Brooks Barnes, 56, 75 Country Walk, Social Circle, was arrested March 7 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Javine Quintrel Benton, 20, 9157 Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Chad Anthony Coker, 26, 15 Wilshire Lane, Oxford, was arrested March 7 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz. and theft by shoplifting.

Quentavia Chanelle Cratic, 24, 1701 Brandon Glenn, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and use of license place to misrepresent identity of vehicle.

Laura Elizabeth Criscuolo, 31, 3385 Old Kamto, Duluth, was arrested March 4 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.

Johnny Harvey Davis, 18, 110 Heaton Drive, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with criminal damage to property, driving without a valid license, DUI-alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Michelle Mooney Gelsthorpe, 37, 10151 Fieldcrest Way, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Callie Lavondra Granger, 21, 6959 Whispering Oaks Court, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz. and possession and use of drug related objects.

Steven Lance Hamby, 30, 4608 Amber Drive, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Emanuel Donell Hampton, 22, 2139 Meadowview Court, Conyers, was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Jeremy Dion Henderson, 32, 1033 Hollywood Drive, Atlanta, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation.

Keisha Nicole Higareda, 30, 4128 Howard Street, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving without a valid license.

Ruby Lee Jones, 63, 100 Melody Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Erin Aaliyah King, 17, 25 Riverbend Court, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with theft by taking.

Carley Rheanne Markell, 33, 70 Vilote Fern Lane, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Devon Anthony Mastin, 36, 90 Dove Point Circle, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with criminal trespass.

Devon Anthony Mastin, 36, 90 Dove Point Circle, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with criminal trespass.

India Nave McGriff, 21, 10110 Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Pamela Allyne Murphy, 54, 333 Adams Road, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Thomas Heath Newman, 36, 1311 Weaver Jones Road, Rutledge, was arrested March 4 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Vanessa Jasmine Pacheco, 24, 77 Taunton Road, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Alexander Oneal Pittman, 34, 160 Melton Way, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz. and possession and use of drug related objects and tampering with evidence.

Anthony Carlton Rodgers, 30, 8140 Sterling Lakes Court, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.

Tesha Marie Ross, 37, 2316 Rockbridge Road, Conyers, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation.

Stephen Block Sawyer, 40, 365 Partridge Drive, Monticello, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Cole Brian Scott, 18, 165 Hunters Trace, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Ambar Djemeon Settles, 21, 8133 Carlton Trail, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Christopher Pete Smith, 50, 220 Victory Drive, Apt A, Oxford, was arrested March 8 and charged with contempt of court-failure to appear, loitering or prowling and probation violation.

Deiontae Lamar Swanigan, 24, 30 Almond Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Ronald Jack Thomas, 45, 241 East Brook Drive, Winder, was arrested March 4 and charged with contempt of court-failure to appear.

Leon Thrasher, 62, 905 Spring Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage, violation of limited permit and parole violation.

Peter Bearden Turnell, 50, 5524 Thomson Highway, Lincolnton, was arrested March 4 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Georgia State Patrol

Brandon Alan Brown, 44, 1145 Highway 81, Loganville, was arrested March 7 and charged with DUI-alcohol and improper lane usage.

Leslie Katherine Haugen, 37, 8323 Plantation Trace, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with DUI-alcohol and stop signs and yield signs.

Timothy Scott Lane, 32, 961 Highway 11 South, Social Circle, was arrested March 8 and charged with DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage, open container and speeding (15-24 over).

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Kayleigh Michelle Abbott, 18, 8160 Wood Street, SE, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.

Faiham Taiwo Alimi, 17, 6043 Pomeraana Court, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 9 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding (10-14 over), and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Christopher Owen Anderson, 30, 415 Adair Street, Apt B3, Gainesville, was arrested March 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Charles Marques Banks, 27, 160 Old River Road, Covington, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime (2), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon (2), theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of a schedule II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Romeo Anthony Brown, 30, Hancock State Prison, was back for court March 10.

Jenny Burgos, 43, 70 Carmody Circle, Covington, was arrested March 5 and charged with battery-family violence.

Alisca Lin Butgereit, 41, 3 Maple Street, Porterdale, was arrested March 6 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Charles Daniel Clinton, 50, 2488 Country Club Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 5 and charged with harassing phone calls, possession of cocaine and stalking-family violence.

Shannon Ashley Cole, 49, 4128 Hunt Street, Covington, was arrested March 7 and charged with DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage and too fast for conditions.

Nicholas Duwane Cook, 31, 80 Ashton Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Gary Steven Daniels, 34, 4638 Hamlet Walk, Conyers, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and revoked or cancelled registration.

Donald Ray Dyson, Jr., 39, 50 Blue Grass Way, Oxford, was arrested March 4 and charged with contempt of court.

Michael Oneal Flint, 30, 232 North Forest Avenue, Social Circle, was arrested March 4 and charged with parole violation.

John Joseph Furtney, 56, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested March 6 and held for other agency.

Eric Jamane Hall, 41, 5202 Waldrop Place, Decatur, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation.

Naquan Leon Harley, 29, 10 Fairhaven Court, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Antonio Lee Harris, 30, 30 Spring Valley Trace, Covington, was arrested March 7 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Myra Jan Henderson, 21, 4897 Hull Road, Conyers, was arrested March 6 and charged with battery-family violence.

Jomare Tremaine Hollins, 17, 150 Providence Parkway, Covington, was arrested March 6 and charged with theft by taking.

Precious Jamecia Hudson, 34, 160 Old River Road, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Tramadol), possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent to distribute and theft by receiving stolen property.

Reshad Lameriz Johnson, 32, 200 Old River Road, Covington, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Kenneth Dwayne Jones, 38, 90 Emmerson Trail, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation.

Johnathan Dean Kirkman, 26, 733 Social Circle Road, Social Circle, was arrested March 6 and charged with DUI-alcohol and speeding (10-14 over).

Brian John Knoph, 57, 12145 Highway 36, Lot 19, Covington, was arrested March 5 and held for other agency.

Hunter Lee Little, 20, 407 Southern Hills Drive, Monroe, was arrested March 6 and charged with reckless driving 77 mph in 35 zone.

Gianelli Ivon Monter-Corona, 43, 12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving without a valid license and following too closely.

Demario Antoine Morgan, 32, 9107 Cecelia Street, Covington, was back for court March 10.

Kiel Liam Nolan, 19, 75 Dove Landing, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with theft by taking.

Richard Ralph Norwood, 30, 2933 Panthersville Road, Decatur, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

Jimmy Ray Ogles, 51, 265 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Paul Randolph Price, 59, 15 Asteria Trail, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with battery, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.

Christopher Bernard Pruitt, 57, 831 Bridgewater Way, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Stephanie Delana Robinson, 30, 1200 Confederate Road, Madison, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation.

Freddie Leon Sams, III, 27, 152 Statford Avenue, Brunswick, was arrested March 7 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Mason Chandler Slaughter, 22, 250 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested March 9 and charged with probation violation.

Terry Duntrell Smith, Jr., 21, 9121 Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested March 10 and held for probation.

Quintara Cyntia Standifer, 25, 427 Hilton Street, Monticello, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to appear and held for other agency.

Christopher Lee Torres, 33, 10921 Highway 36, Lot 23, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 24 hours March 6.

Brittney Tawana White, 33, 308 Nadina Lane, McDonough, was arrested March 9 and charged with false report of a crime.

Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 29, 1921 Hi Roc Road, Conyers, was arrested March 10 and charged with probation violation.

Kevin Lansel Wilson, 44, 370 Willow Shoals Drive, Covington, was arrested March 4 and charged with DUI-less safe, obstruction/hindering of officer and reckless driving.

Charles Thomas Williams, 53, 87 Silverleaf Lane, Dallas, was arrested March 5 and charged with armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime.

Oxford Police Department

Joel Austin Jackson, 24, 2795 Evans Mill Road, Lithonia, was arrested March 10 and held for other agency.

Porterdale Police Department

Michael Ryan Allen, 23, 8 Hemlock Street, Porterdale, was arrested March 6 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Carley Denise Carter, 18, 32 Pine Street, Porterdale, was arrested March 8 and charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.

Julio Cortez, 33, 6941, Lismarer Drive, Norcross, was arrested March 9 and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding (15-24 over).

Ebony Shauntay Lawrence, 31, 20 Mountain Court, Covington, was arrested March 7 and charged with contempt of court-failure to appear.

Candace Irene Shull, 30, 25 Cranbrook Court, Covington, was arrested March 8 and charged with theft by taking and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Oscar Homero Vega, 33, 3600 Amber Trail, Duluth, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving without a valid license and driving without amber light permit.

Dominique Alexander Webb, 26, 333 Edison Drive, Stockbridge, was arrested March 8 and charged with probation violation.

Weekenders

Felicia Monique Adamson, 42, Covington

Terrance Benjamin Allen, 35, Milledgeville

Omayeli Jason Amuka-Pemu, 32, Winder

Billy Clyde Bentley, 36, Hull

Daniel Walter Canady, 34, Social Circle

Harry Charles Carson, 57, Covington

Randy Lee Couchman, 54, Winder

April Mary Davis, 42, Covington

Niamani Sa’de Defares, 18, Covington

Natasha Fernandez, 41, Atlanta

Sean Kevin Foley, 47, Covington

Sharia Lakel Franklin, 27, Conyers

John L. Golden, 49, Covington

Sammy Ricky Graeff, 22, Atlanta

Kelton Donell Greene, 22, Lithonia

Johnny Terence Grier, 42, Marietta

Eric Sherrod Harris, 53, Covington

Devin Letice Hawkins, 28, Covington

Dedric Deshun Jackson, 46, Conyers

Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 28, Covington

Andrew Thomas Payne, 30, Covington

Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 27, Covington

Danielle Christine Sargent, 35, Covington

Mark Kevin Spigner, 51, Covington

Ronald Aulshihud Stephens, 30, Decatur

Eddie Lee Stinson, III, 24, Covington

Jamari John Thompson, 28, Conyers

Tywone Lavel Thompson, 42, Covington

Caitlin Ann Tuck, 24, Oxford