‘I’ve enjoyed the ride’: Williams opens up as she prepares to retire from Covington council

COVINGTON, Ga. — During the week of qualifying in 2005, Hawnethia Williams said she was hesitant to solidify her candidacy for a seat on the Covington City Council.



She waited and waited before making the trip to city hall, until finally her nerves were calmed by Scripture that echoed throughout her conscience.

“For what I do for the least of them, you do unto me,” Williams said, paraphrasing a passage from Matthew 25 in the Bible.

Sixteen years later, as Williams announced she would not pursue a fifth term in office, she’s still living out those words and relying on God to lead her into her next chapter.

“I’m a little leery, still … but I know when the Lord says he’s got something else for me to do, I know he’s got it,” she said.

Williams, who was born and raised in Covington, said the decision to retire from public service was not easy, but it was a decision she made for her family.

“Every time my family wanted to do something, they had to consult my calendar,” she said. “But when I also looked around and realized that I was the senior member, that prompted me to start thinking about it.

“I wanted to be able to enjoy the fruits of my labor over the years — both from teaching and serving on the council,” she added. “You know, there are times or seasons in life. Times do to certain things … a time to do what I can and then a time to step away.”

Having the ability to serve was not a contributing factor to her decision, Williams said. Rather, she believed it was time for her to open the door for others — “younger minds” — which she feels is part of her next chapter in life to serve as a mentor.

“It’s time to move onto another stage while I’m still healthy enough to do it,” she said. “I’ll be supporting from the sidelines.

“I’m still going to be involved and be an advocate for this community,” Williams added. “In the words of the late John Lewis, I told the council that I’ll probably be giving them a little ‘good trouble.’ I still want to be involved in politics as a mentor and be able to sit and talk with younger people to help teach them about this city and the way things work.”

Being an advocate for her community is what reeled her into politics all those years ago, the longtime school teacher said.

Her first taste of politics came shortly after graduating from Clark College, now known as Clark Atlanta University, when she was a teacher in Pike County, before integration. When word got out that a principal, who Williams believed did an excellent job leading the school, wouldn’t be hired on after integration, she said various “civil rights giants” came to the area. Protests were held and students even boycotted the school.

“There were days I’d only have five students in class,” she said.

Soon after, Williams accepted a teaching job at Monroe-Area High School. After spending more than 20 years there, she decided to come home and join the staff at “the original” Newton High School.

During this time, Williams became an advocate for the Harristown community — an area she refers to as the “village that raised me.” She said she would often go with residents to city council meetings to voice concerns and petition necessary changes.

At the turn of the century, Williams was approached by a local ministers group with a request: become more than an advocate and run for city council.

With her husband ill at the time, Williams turned down the proposition.

“I felt like the Lord wanted me to devote my time to my husband,” she said. “I felt like that’s where he wanted me to be at that time.”

In 2000, Williams said, her husband passed away. In 2001, she decided to retire from teaching after 33 years in the profession.

After spending time traveling, enjoying time with her family and still advocating for her community, the ministers group approached her again, Williams said.

“I told them I was going to go out of town and spend some time with my family and think about it,” Williams recalled. “Well, I did just that.”

With the support of her family, she ran for a seat from the West Ward and took office in 2006.

One of the proudest moments of Williams tenure came when she helped lead the effort in bringing the Harristown Park senior apartment complex — a project she calls her “baby” — to Covington.

“[Former Covington Mayor] Kim Carter and I worked very hard to get it here,” she said. “We had to get support from the community … and we got it.

“I promised to be there and be a part of the building process every step of the way,” Williams continued. “When it was finished for the grand opening, the company’s leadership group asked me to cut the ribbon … just thinking about it still brings tears to my eyes … because I knew how great this was going to be for our community.

“The completion of it was just like, wow,” she said. “At some point, there were about 3,000 applicants on the wait list. It may be around 1,000 now.”

Despite various personal accomplishments, Williams said she was grateful to have served alongside many wonderful council members, mayors and staff members and being able to “work together as a unit for the good of the city.”

“I’ve enjoyed the ride,” Williams said. “It’s been a roller coaster. You know, there’s been plenty of ups and downs over these last 16 years come November, I guess, but I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed the ride.

“I’m so thankful for the support from not only my constituents in the west side, but also from the entire city,” she continued. “I’ve just enjoyed the Lord allowing me to serve this city with his guidance. And I hope the city feels that way.”

Williams has endorsed Charika Davis in the race for Williams’ seat on the council, but she spared advice for whoever is elected come November.

“Don’t look at people based on their socio-economic status. You want to do the best you can to help everyone,” she said. “Take time to listen to the concerns and questions of residents, and let those concerns be your concerns. Don’t turn people away … You have to have a love for people. If you’re putting on, they’ll see it.

“If you can’t devote your time, heart and soul into this,” she concluded, “this isn’t the arena for you.”