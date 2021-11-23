Investigation confirms no ‘scheme’ surrounding CHA’s involvement in proposed Conyers Street facility redevelopment

COVINGTON, Ga. — Results of an internal investigation by the city attorney recently confirmed the Covington Housing Authority’s involvement in the proposed redevelopment of Baker Field and Conyers Street Gym was in good faith.

In a statement to The Covington News on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Councilwoman Susie Keck said that after further review, it was determined there had been no "ulterior scheme" on the part of the housing authority to hide its involvement in a $14 million proposal from Alpharetta-based developer John Adams of The Revivalist Guild, on behalf of Covington Historic Places, LLC.

Adams’ plan for the development called for the construction of 40 apartments and retail space while preserving the history and integrity of the facility. But after the city hosted a town hall to get the community’s input, it was revealed in October that the housing authority was involved — Covington Historic Places was a limited liability company that was created for the Covington Housing Authority (CHA).

Keck, then, said she had discovered the mayor, city council and city manager were unaware that the housing authority had funded the renderings for the proposed renovation, spending approximately $75,000. In a statement, Keck said she and her colleagues were “decidedly angry” about being “kept in the dark” and called for an investigation.

“There will be a reckoning,” Keck stated.

After Keck’s discovery, the city soon announced its decision to pass on the development and pursue other avenues for the facility’s renovation.

Days after Keck’s statements, CHA Executive Director Shamica Tucker sat down with The Covington News and affirmed nothing was being hidden.

“I did not know the city council was not aware that we were involved in this project,” Tucker said. “I feel very confident in saying that if they looked at any other responses to RFPs then they’ll see other people forming an LLC as the front of the project. And we were not hiding anything. It’s in there.

“There are no secrets,” she continued. “Why [developers] didn’t put [in the cover letter], ‘We’re doing this on behalf of the Covington Housing Authority,’ is because people have all these wild misconceptions [about the housing authority]. I’ve heard all of these crazy rumors in the last week, including that we were going to build this $14 million building and fill it with homeless people.

“I run a housing authority,” Tucker said. “Yes, I am a public servant, but I’m a business person. And I like my job — I think I’d lose it if I did that.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. confirmed to The News that he had conducted and completed an investigation into the matter, at the request of the mayor and city manager, and reported his findings to the city council.

“It was determined that there had been no ulterior scheme on the part of the CHA to conceal its involvement with the proposed development of the Conyers Street gym and Baker Field,” Keck said in a Tuesday statement. “I regret having made a statement to that effect. The CHA, it is clear, had no part in hiding their involvement.

“Frankly, I have learned a lot from this experience,” Keck added. “Going forward, I will dutifully review the financial documents of every project that involves city of Covington property. There is truth behind the old saying, ‘Follow the money.’”