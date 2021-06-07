'I FELT TRAPPED': Witness recounts Newton County park shooting that left 2 teens injured

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of teenagers were shot Friday night at Denny Dobbs Park.

A spokesperson from the Newton County Sheriff's Office said that two people, age 16 and 17, were shot Friday evening at the park, located at 6252 Georgia Hwy. 212 in Covington.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the foot. Both were reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson said the investigation was still underway as of Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. No suspected shooters had been identified or taken into custody at the time of publication, and no motive had been confirmed.

A Covington resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was at the park when shots were fired.

Her family was inside the basketball court, she said, and she had just returned to the court when chaos ensued.

“I had just [come] into the basketball court to check on my son from walking around the park, and next thing I know I hear multiple shots fired and my boyfriend yelling at me and my sons to get down, so we dropped to the ground,” the witness told The Covington News.

She said wasn’t able to see anyone’s face, but she could see one man standing out of the sunroof of a car and shooting; a second man standing outside of the same car and shooting; and a third man standing on the back of a truck shooting from behind the car.

“All I could think was, ‘Are they going to get out of their vehicles and shoot us all, or were they going to take off?’” she said. “I felt trapped inside the basketball court and [hoped] to God that they didn't get out and come inside.”

The witness didn’t know what the motive was but said she saw the two teens reportedly shot were females. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the victims' gender.

The witness said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. and several people were still at the park. According to the Newton County government website, Denny Dobbs Park is open to the public from “daylight until dusk, seven days a week.” Sunset typically occurs between 8:30 and 9 p.m. this time of year. Sunset was reportedly at 8:42 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

After the shooting occurred, the witness said one of her sons told her “there was a teenager that came into the basketball court [before the shooting] and told everyone that they needed to either get ready to get down or leave the basketball court, as if he was trying to warn everyone,” but this also remains unconfirmed.

No law enforcement presence was on hand at the time of the shooting, according to the witness, but there was one officer at the park around 6 p.m. when her family arrived.

“There was a police officer there earlier in the day … that had came to open up a car that keys got locked in,” she said. “Around that time, all of the teenagers were just celebrating the last day of school for graduation and going around squirting each other with squirt guns and throwing water balloons at each other having a good time.”

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to call its lead investigator at 678-625-1465, or simply contact the sheriff's office crime tip hotline at 678-625-5007. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.