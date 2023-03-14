GDOT to convert busy east Newton County intersection to four-way stop

COVINGTON, Ga. – Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will convert the two-way stop intersection on Georgia Hwy. 142 and Dixie Road to a four-way stop on Tuesday, March 21 — weather permitting.

GDOT is adding a stop control to enhance traffic safety for all approaches and will continue to evaluate operations after the improvements have been completed, the agency said in a news release.

"This conversion will include removal and installation of new signage and lane markings," the agency said in a news release.



In order to make the necessary improvements, GDOT crews will be on the roads throughout the day on Tuesday to utilize single-lane traffic control through the intersection. This work is projected to be completed within one day.

"Drivers should be alert and proceed with caution while traveling near Hwy. 142 and Dixie Road for safety," a GDOT news release stated.

County Commissioner Stan Edwards said on his Facebook page that he has asked GDOT and Newton County's legislative delegation for action to make the intersection safer for more than five years.

"The increased traffic from I-20 to Dixie has only made the issue worse," Edwards wrote. "And with school buses and cars loaded with children traversing this intersection twice each day, it was time for a change."



"The people using Dixie Road will love it and the people using Hwy. 142 may not like it but I can tell you that I hold my breath each morning and evening as I pass through, hoping the cars on Dixie don't decide to attempt to cross while I am passing through," Edwards said.



GDOT said that if plans for the intersection change due to weather, an announcement will be made through the @Georgia DOT-EAST Facebook page.









