Former Democrat candidate endorses Republican challenger in Newton BOC District 4 race

COVINGTON, Ga. — Republican candidate Scotty Scoggins recently picked up an endorsement from across party lines in his race for Newton County’s Board of Commissioners District 4 seat.

Scoggins, a businessman and resident of Covington, is campaigning to unseat longtime incumbent Democrat J.C. Henderson.

Former Democrat candidate Willie Jackson, who lost to Henderson in the May primary election, publicly endorsed Scoggins for the seat. Jackson only garnered 23% of the vote in May to Henderson’s 67%. Scoggins ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

“We essentially ran on the same issues,” Jackson said of Scoggins in a news release.

Scoggins and Jackson have said they believe the fourth district, and the county, “have not been represented” by Henderson. After 25 years in office, “roads still need repairs, there’s litter and debris throughout the district, historic homes are rotting into the ground, people don’t feel safe in many parts of the district, and many don’t feel the impact of the area’s economic growth,” the news release stated.

“Willie and I met on several occasions,” Scoggins said. “Upon hearing what he has done with his own life and his commitment to giving back to young people, I knew his heart was in the right place. After sharing my plans for the community, he asked how he could help me win the seat.

“I am impressed by Willie’s willingness to put partisan politics aside for the betterment of the community,” he added. “I hope others will follow his lead.”

Scoggins said he planned to work with Jackson to address needs of the entire community. With Jackson’s endorsement, Scoggins said he has a “great opportunity” to unseat Henderson.

“When we do [win],” Scoggins said, “Willie and I will hit the ground running together on these issues: Bring a mindset of positive, collaborative, and respectful discourse to the board; begin engaging the whole community (people, faith organizations, nonprofits, and public entities) to solve problems like safety, clean streets, job and job training opportunities, homelessness and preservation of historic homes and structures; expand on what Willie has already started with mentoring young people; ensure that everyone benefits from the economic growth in the area; and represent the voices of those that do not have a voice today.”

Newton County’s District 4 voters will get to choose between Henderson and Scoggins on Tuesday, Nov. 8.