Former county commissioner Jerry Prosser mourned

MANSFIELD, Ga. — Former Newton County commissioner and longtime landfill supervisor Jerry Prosser died recently at age 81.

Prosser, a native and lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away April 26.

He was a graduate of Newton County High School. After working in the chicken business with his father, he managed Wallace Hatchery in Newborn, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home which handled funeral arrangements.

Prosser represented District 1 on the Newton County Board of Commissioners from 1976 to 1980. He then worked as the county landfill supervisor from 1990 until 2007.

He also was an avid sports fan who loved the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs, according to the obituary.

"Mr. Jerry was so proud that he was able to see the Braves win the World Series, and the Bulldogs win the National Championship," it stated.

"As big a sports fan as he was, nothing topped his love for spending time with his family; he loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren."

He was survived by four children; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda, in 2019.

The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Jerry Prosser to the American Heart Association.