Fleming to pursue State House District 114

COVINGTON, Ga. — Former Newton County commissioner Tim Fleming announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, that he has launched a campaign for the District 114 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Fleming is the former chief of staff for Gov. Brian Kemp. He reportedly left the Kemp Administration in September 2020 to enter the private sector. Fleming managed Kemp’s campaign as he became just the second Republican Secretary of State for Georgia. Fleming also spent time as deputy secretary of state.

Before his rise to the state level, Fleming served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners, representing District 5, from 2009-2013.

“This is about the fight for our future,” Fleming said in his campaign announcement. “Stacey Abrams and her leftist friends want to undo our conservative successes in Georgia. They want to erode our values and implement Biden’s radical policies here. I won’t let it stand.

“We need a proven conservative warrior in the State House who isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with the radical left — and win,” he continued. “Unlike typical politicians, this isn’t a talking point for me. I have taken on Abrams — and won. In the Secretary of State’s Office, I fought to have her shady voter registration group investigated. In 2018, I led the campaign that defeated her at the ballot box. And in the Governor’s Office, I fought to secure the passage of the strongest pro-life law in the country and crushed the left’s attempts to keep Georgia shut down during the pandemic and force masks on us all. Like all good conservatives that stand for what is right, I was attacked and vilified at every turn, but I didn’t back down or apologize.

“I am ready to continue that fight for my community and our values in the State House. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to working tirelessly to earn the trust and support of my neighbors in Jasper, Morgan and Newton Counties so that I can go to the State House to win the future for our conservative values, for freedom and for our way of life.”

Fleming, who plans to pursue the Republican nomination, has already been endorsed by Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, whose position Fleming would be taking. Belton, currently representing District 112, announced in December that he would not pursue another term in office. After district lines were redrawn by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year, much of the area of District 112 that includes eastern Newton County will become District 114 following the 2022 election cycle.

“I am excited to endorse Tim Fleming for State House,” Belton stated. “It has been a privilege representing this district for the last eight years. While it was a hard call to move on, I feel much better knowing that a strong conservative with a proven track record we can trust like Tim Fleming is willing to step up to serve our families. Tim won’t require any training – he will be ready for the fight on day one to stop the radical left and secure the future of this district.”

Others to endorse Fleming include Rep. Susan Holmes of Jasper County, Newton County District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, Newton County District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan and former Newton County Commissioner Mort Ewing.

A native of Newton County, Fleming is currently a partner with Live Oak Public Strategies and owns a real estate investment company in Covington.