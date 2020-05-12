FEMA announces Emergency Food and Shelter Programs funding for Georgia

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia is going to receive $9.4 million in allocated funding from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to aid nonprofits designed to help residents who are enduring hunger and homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent out a press release this week stating the $9.4 million in relief will be a combination of the EFSP’s annual funding and funds coming in from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Newton County is set to be allocated $41,544 for 2019 and an additional $59,230 from the 2020 CARES Act funds. In total, jurisdictions across Georgia will receive $3,326,290 for FY 2019 and $6,175,704 from the CARES Act.

A local EFSP board will be in charge of awarding grant funds to social service organizations they deem are addressing the needs of the community in the best way.

“This funding supports local organizations helping Georgia’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech stated. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.”



