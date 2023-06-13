Farmers Market Photo Gallery

COVINGTON, Ga. — Every Saturday from May 6 to Oct. 14, The Covington Farmers Market will be held at the Covington Visitors Center.

Multiple vendors will set up their booths for people to come around and explore the different options.

Each day, the Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The location of the market will be moved to The Covington Square on July 22 and Oct. 14.

In particular, June 17, Aug. 12 and 19’s dates are already filled with vendors.

The Covington Visitors Center is located at 1143 Oak Street SE.