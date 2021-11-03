ELECTION RESULTS: Price wins reelection to Social Circle City Council District 1

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — In the only contested race in town, voters have reelected Traysa Price to another term on the Social Circle City Council, representing District 1.

Price garnered 105 votes (64%) to challenger Adolphus Gaither's 60.

Price, 53, has served on the council for the last 16 years and currently serves as mayor pro tempore.

The Social Circle High School graduate works as a site operations analyst, IT for advertising company RentPath, which is a division of Redfin.

Price said she cares about the community and is passionate about serving her hometown.

“I serve all our citizens, and the safety of our community is always first,” Price recently told The Covington News. “I want the voters to also know I serve as a city councilwoman with respect, always loyal, and transparency is key for me.”

Both candidates ran for this seat four years ago against a third candidate. Gaither failed to make the runoff then, and Price went on to defeat Tim Haney with 52% of the vote.

The council’s District 3 seat and three positions on the Social Circle City Schools Board of Education have already been decided.

Nathan T. Boyd, who was appointed to fill the vacant District 3 seat earlier this year, will serve a full four-year term as he faced no opposition during the qualifying period.

Board of Education Chairman John M. Callahan, District 2 representative Antonio Rico Jackson and District 4 representative Sabrina Reneé Sanford-Flint each qualified to run for reelection and were unopposed.