ELECTION RESULTS: McGinley wins Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA race

COVINGTON, Ga. — Despite 10,445 absentee-by-mail ballots left to be counted in Walton County, Randy McGinley is primed to win the race for Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney over Democratic opponent Destiny Bryant.

The Republican candidate garnered 59.32% of the unofficial vote total between Newton and Walton counties while Bryant received 40.68%.

Walton County voters stood strong in their support of McGinley by allotting him 31,224 votes (79.36%) and only 8,119 votes for Bryant.

McGinley also drew a large total from Newton County with 23,627 votes, but Bryant, a Covington native, pulled 29,503 votes (55.53%).

"I want to thank all those that supported our campaign in both Newton and Walton counties," McGinley said. "We worked so hard to not only get the word out about our campaign, but also to keep two wonderful offices running during a pandemic and a judicial emergency. I look forward to continuing to serve all those in our communities in the future. I also want to commend Mrs. Bryant on the campaign she ran in both counties."

Of the total 92,473 votes tallied as of Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 11 p.m., McGinley came away with 19,379 Election Day votes, 4926 absentee by mail votes and 30,546 early votes. Bryant came away with 8,941 Election Day votes, 10,224 absentee by mail votes and 18,457 early votes. There are still 10,445 absentee by mail ballots left to be counted in Walton. Election officials said they would finish counting votes beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Despite ballots to be counted, Bryant appeared to concede by congratulating McGinley.

"I am proud of the campaign I ran, and I know I represented a strong base in the community who are truly ready for change," Bryant told The Covington News after the unofficial results were tallied. "Congratulations to Mr. McGinley."

McGinley is currently the interim district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. He worked as a real estate appraiser before entering law school at Mercer University in 2008. He joined the Newton County District Attorney’s Office in 2011 and has since served in the Walton County office.

McGinley was appointed chief assistant district attorney by former District Attorney Layla Zon in 2017 after Melanie Bell was elected Newton County Probate Court Judge.