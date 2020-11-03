ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia voters decide presidential, other notable federal races

(UPDATED at 8:37 p.m.) COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia and Newton County are primed to play a major role in determining the race for the White House.

According to recent polls leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, presidential candidates Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden are neck-and-neck. Many political pundits believe Georgia’s electors could play a key factor in determining the winner.

President:

Donald J. Trump (R) (i) has 42 projected total electoral votes with 55.8% of votes from the state of Georgia.

Joseph R. Biden (D) has 20 projected total electoral votes with 43.21% of votes from the state of Georgia.

Jo Jorgensen (L) has 0 projected electoral votes with 0.99% of votes from the state of Georgia.

28 of 159 county/precincts reporting in Georgia. 0 of 22 Newton County precincts reporting.

Presidential candidates must receive at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House.







U.S. Senator:

David A. Perdue (R) (i) has 56.46% of the total vote.

Jon Osoff (D) has 41.55% of the total vote.

Shane Hazel (L) has 2% of the total vote.

28 of 159 county/precincts reporting in Georgia. 0 of 22 Newton County precincts reporting.





Leaders in the special election for U.S. Senator:

Doug Collins (R) has 23.45% of the total vote.

Kelly Loeffler (R) (i) has 28.95% of the total vote.

Raphael Warnock (D) has 29.32% of the total vote.

28 of 159 county/precincts reporting in Georgia. 0 of 22 Newton County precincts reporting.

If no candidate garners a majority of the vote Tuesday, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held Jan. 5, 2021. The the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson in the U.S. Senate, who resigned in 2019





Follow this article and return for updates as election results flow in for the presidential race, two Senate races and two House of Representative races that impact Newton County.

*Totals may not include all absentee or provisional ballots.

