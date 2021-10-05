ELECTION PREVIEW: Porterdale voters to decide if council should issue liquor store licenses

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Porterdale voters will begin deciding soon if they want to allow liquor stores in the city for the first time.



Advance voting is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Porterdale City Hall, 2400 Main St., in a special referendum election asking if voters want to allow the city council to issue licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits inside the city.

The referendum will ask voters to vote yes or no to the question: "Shall the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits be approved?"

State law formerly required at least 35% of the registered voters in a city or county to sign a petition to initiate a referendum for retail liquor sales.

In May, the Georgia General Assembly approved legislation that allowed a city’s governing body to pass an ordinance to place the referendum for retail liquor sales on a ballot.

The city council began considering a referendum earlier this year after Rebekah Ali asked the council to consider annexing the site of a convenience store her family operates at the corner of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads.

She said she wanted to operate a package store in the same building, which prompted city officials to consider placing the question on the ballot.

Liquor by the drink and retail beer sales already are allowed in the city.

If the referendum is approved, the council would need to amend its zoning and other ordinances to add package stores and could set the conditions for their operation.

City council members did not unanimously support it. Councilwoman Kay Piper opposed placing the issue before voters while Councilman Michael Patterson voted for it but did it "with concerns" about the possibility of easier access to liquor for some.