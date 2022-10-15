ELECTION 2022: Covington voters to see homestead exemption question

COVINGTON, Ga. — Voters living inside the Covington city limits will be asked on this year’s General Election ballot if land owners should receive a homestead exemption for property tax purposes.

The city’s referendum on a $10,000 homestead exemption will be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election.

If voters approve the exemption it will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and give city of Covington homeowners a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes when paying city property taxes.

City residents voting in the General Election will be asked at the end of the ballot to vote “yes” or “no” on the following question: “Shall the Act be approved which provides a homestead exemption from City of Covington ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of $10,000.00 of the assessed value of the homestead for residents of that city?”

The Covington City Council voted Aug. 15 to pay the Newton County Elections Office $5,000 to include the referendum for the city on the General Election ballot.

Council members also chose to waive a requirement that residents participate in the referendum in the City Council Chambers on Stallings Street where other city elections take place.

The change allows voters to cast ballots in the referendum where they usually would vote in a countywide General Election rather than having to vote in two locations on Election Day.

Homestead exemptions from county taxes already are available for all property owners in Newton County, including a $4,000 standard exemption deducted from the assessed value of the property; $30,000 exemption for those 65 and older; $20,000 exemption for ages 62 and older with under $15,000 of household income; and $90,364 exemption for qualified disabled veterans.

A $4,000 school tax exemption also is available.

Oxford and Porterdale also already offer $10,000 exemptions.

The homestead exemption only applies to property owned and occupied by a taxpayer as their legal residence. Property owners are ineligible for the exemption if receiving one on any other property.

Homestead exemptions also do not exempt applicants from such fees as solid waste and streetlights.

Such exemptions have never been observed in Covington, but in December, Newton County Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan told The Covington News he had been working with city leaders to implement such an exemption.

During the council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Mayor Steve Horton also said Jordan had been working with the city to get a homestead exemption in place.

The Georgia General Assembly approved legislation in April allowing the referendum in Covington.



