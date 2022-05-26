Two Newton students earn Judge Horace Johnson Jr. Scholarship

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two teens from Newton were among six from three counties who were the recipients of the Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship.

The Beyond the Bar Foundation awarded the $1,500 scholarships to Alcovy High graduate Gabriela Sanchez and Eastside High graduate Emelia Jenkins.

Sanchez, co-founder of Amigos Unidos and salutatorian at Alcovy High School, will continue her education at the University of Georgia.

Jenkins is an Eastside High School honor graduate and will attend Mercer University.

The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association to help students further their education at an accredited college or technical school.



“We had stellar applications this year and were impressed with the level of excellence in the students competing for the scholarship,” said Newton County Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy, the foundation’s president.

The four bar associations formed the foundation in 2019 as a way for local attorneys to give back to youth in Rockdale, Newton and Walton Counties.

The scholarship was renamed in honor of Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. who passed away in July 2020. Johnson served as Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit from 2002 until his death. He was a champion of community service, specifically helping local youth.

Other recipients included Walton County students Bella Delullo and Adlie Smith, and Rockdale County students Jalyn Jones and Jaidyn Sawyer.

Delullo graduated with honors from Walnut Grove High School and will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall. Smith is an honor graduate from Monroe Area High School and will go on to the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

Jones graduated with honors from the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. Sawyer is an honors graduate of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. She will attend Spelman College.

“These students have outstanding academics and extracurricular activities,” McCamy said. “We had a committee of five veteran lawyers who reviewed the applications and we were blown away by these students’ essays and commitment to public service.”



Four of this year’s recipients attended the foundation’s Annual Drive, Chip and Putt tournament fundraiser on May 21 and thanked the foundation and participants for their scholarship awards.

To learn more information about the scholarship or receive an application for next year, contact BTBScholarship@gmail.com.