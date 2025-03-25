Social Circle Schools parts ways with Superintendent Carrie Booher Booher was named superintendent in 2022 Carrie Booher The Social Circle Board of Education has decided to part ways with Superintendent Dr. Carrie Booher. Latest Newton High School announces Class of 2025 Top 10 Graduates NCCA VEX Robotics Teams Qualify for World Championship in May Newton Education Foundation Executive Director co-authors roadmap book for education foundations NCCA students named statewide winners of innovation contest