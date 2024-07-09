Social Circle City Schools to participate in the CEP program

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle City Schools (SCCS) is set to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for the 2024-2025 school year, officials said.

This initiative is part of the ongoing commitment to ensure that all students have access to nutritious meals, supporting their health and academic success.

The CEP program, part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, allows schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students without the need for individual meal applications, thus reducing the administrative and printing costs.

Benefits of the CEP Program





Free meals for all students: Every student in the SCCS district will receive free breakfast and lunch, ensuring that no child goes hungry and every child is ready to learn.

Improved academic performance: Research shows students who have access to regular, nutritious meals perform better academically and have better attendance rates.

Reduced stigma: Offering free meals to all students eliminates the stigma associated with free or reduced-price meal programs, promoting a more inclusive school environment.

Simplified administrative process: Schools can focus more on education rather than processing meal applications, allowing staff to allocate time and resources more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to participate in the CEP program and provide free meals to all our students,” said Dr. Carrie Booher, Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools. “I appreciate the efforts of Melinda Marshall, our Director of School Nutrition, and the Board of Education for their commitment to improving nutrition and promoting the health and well-being of our students.”





Program Implementation:





Start date: Aug. 1, 2024

Meal options: Students will have access to a variety of healthy and balanced breakfast and lunch options daily.

Families do not need to submit any applications for their children to receive free meals under the CEP program, school officials said.