SAVE THE DATE: Newton County Schools announces graduation schedule

COVINGTON, Ga. — It's time to "save the date."

A graduation schedule been set for Newton County Schools' Class of 2021, the district announced Monday, Nov. 2.

The commencement ceremony for Newton County High School's seniors will be held June 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 4 at 8 a.m. as the contingency date, in the event of inclement weather.

Eastside High School's seniors will graduate June 4, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 5 at 8 a.m. as the contingency date.

Alcovy High School will hold a commencement ceremony for its seniors June 5, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 6 at 8 p.m. as the contingency date.