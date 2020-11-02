By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SAVE THE DATE: Newton County Schools announces graduation schedule
NCSS Graduations
Zion Loucas waves her mask as she acknowledges her recognition as a graduate during Alcovy’s ceremony Saturday morning, Aug. 1, at Sharp Stadium. - Tom Spigolon | The Covington News

COVINGTON, Ga. — It's time to "save the date."

A graduation schedule been set for Newton County Schools' Class of 2021, the district announced Monday, Nov. 2.

The commencement ceremony for Newton County High School's seniors will be held June 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 4 at 8 a.m. as the contingency date, in the event of inclement weather.

Eastside High School's seniors will graduate June 4, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 5 at 8 a.m. as the contingency date.

Alcovy High School will hold a commencement ceremony for its seniors June 5, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Sharp Stadium with June 6 at 8 p.m. as the contingency date.