Piedmont Academy holds Leap Day celebration

Toni White’s first grade class had a delightful Leap Day celebration at Piedmont Academy.

Students learned about the reason behind Leap Day and the concept of leap years is a valuable lesson for young students.

To commemorate the occasion, students played games like leapfrog, created leap yearbooks and finished out the day by enjoying donuts which was a delightful treat to mark a special day.

“Mrs. White’s class enjoyed the Leap Day celebration and they are looking forward to the next one in four years,” a press release stated. “ Leap Day truly is a unique and exciting occurrence that comes around only once every four years, making it a special event to celebrate and learn about.”



