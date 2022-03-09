Covington’s Oak Hill school surprises Ukraine native

"Mrs. Lana", a Ukraine native, was greeted with a surprise this morning as she arrived at Oak Hill Elementary School.

Her coworkers and students at Oak Hill displayed their support all over the school for her and her family who are still in Ukraine right now.

“It was really touching,” Mrs. Lana said of the surprise. “Oak Hill is like my family. They support me for everything. I love my school and my people. Oak Hill is the best school. They don’t care if you’re a custodian, a teacher or that you work in the lunchroom, we’re like a family.”



The Covington News will have the full story in our weekend print edition.