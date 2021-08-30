Newton’s Gunter wins 2021 Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award

The Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association recently announced that Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) teacher Cecily Gunter is the recipient of the 2021 Georgia Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award.



This award program distinguishes teachers who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs. It recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness and professional activities.

NCCA Principal Chad Walker said Gunter’s award is much-deserved.

“Every associate deserves a champion like Dr. Gunter — hardworking, dedicated and compassionate about her associates. It’s always fun to visit her class to see what hands-on activity they are doing. Dr. Cecily Gunter is more than deserving of this award!”

Gunter said, “Receiving the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award for 2021 was a great honor

“I have had the privilege to work with and learn from some truly remarkable agriculture teachers throughout my career who have been instrumental in my success. This recognition would not have been possible without their support and help over the years. I would also like to thank my administration, fellow agriculture teachers, and the Newton County School System for always supporting my program and ideas.

“I love being a teacher and seeing the impact that agricultural education can have on a student's life and in our community,” said Gunter. “I have enjoyed seeing the agricultural education programs grow over the last 10 years in Newton County and look forward to continuing to see even greater growth and accomplishments in the future.”

Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation, said, “Dr. Gunter is one of the hardest working teachers I have had the pleasure to work with in 20-plus years in this business.

"Her passion for teaching and commitment to Agriculture Education is unmatched and Newton County Schools is very lucky to have her. I am thrilled that GVATA has recognized her dedication and leadership.”