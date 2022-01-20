Newton residents earn college degrees

Some Newton County students earned college degrees recently.



Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 261st Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.



Local graduates included:

• Brigit Joyce of Covington - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors

• Solomon Martin of Covington - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

• Garrett Shoemaker of Covington - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.



Local graduates included:

• Zachary Clegg of Social Circle, with an Associate of Arts in General Studies

• Tiffany Wallace of Covington, with an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education

• Casey Derry of Oxford, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

• Jarrett Dooley of Covington, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and commissioned in the Georgia Army National Guard's Infantry Branch

• Josh Rowe of Covington, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Film and Digital Media

• Ashleigh Vonkutzleben of Oxford, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Cassandra Kerrick of Covington, with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Berry College near Rome, Ga., recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2021.



• Danielle Newton of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Georgia College in Milledgeville awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021.



Local graduates included:

• Michaela Cole of Covington

• Corey Hays of Mansfield

• Karley Johnson of Covington

• Katherine Oliver of Social Circle

• Melody Fulmer of Covington

• Courtney Johnston of Mansfield

Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus awarded degrees to nearly 500 students during the Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on December 17 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center:



• Corby Holmes of Mansfield earned a master's degree in business administration (MBA)

• Babita Sharma of Covington earned a specialist degree in middle grades education