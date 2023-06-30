Newton High School records noteworthy school year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School’s hallways are empty and students are on summer break now. But that didn’t dampen the smile on Dr. Shannon Buff’s face when asked to highlight the Rams’ 2022-23 school year accomplishments.

Sitting at the conference table in her principal’s office, Buff had nearly three pages worth of achievements she had written out.

Buff didn’t mind reading each one off, either. On top of that, Buff believes 2022-23 school year’s results can even boost future school years, too.

“I believe success breeds success,” Buff said. “The more success you see, the more you’re going to have kids wanting to get involved. It’s really such a huge team effort. It’s not just teachers. We have great custodians, great cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals and they all have the mindset of doing what’s best for the kids each day. Just that consistent message that, ‘We love you, we’re going to support you and we want you to be beyond Newton High School.’”

Here is what was written in Buff’s notebook:

AP Scholar with distinction

Two AP Scholars with honors.

Seven AP Scholars.

12 national African American recognition for advanced placement

One national Hispanic recognition for advanced placement

National Merit Scholars

Georgia Scholars,

The largest inducted classes of both National Honor Society and Beta Club in NHS history

Six Governor’s Honors finalists, which was the most of any school

Amazon Teacher Engineer teach award grant

Local, state and national winners for TSA, FBLA and HOSA

Band received superior ratings in all large group performances

Third place cadet of the year for ROTC program in the state

Scholarship total = $64 million

Local and state winners at the science and social studies fairs

Exemplary EL Learner for the state

Valedictorian is headed to Yale

Multiple kids that were accepted into Ivy League institutions

Graduation rate: 92 percent

“That’s just to list a few things,” Buff said with a smile.

Throughout the school day, Buff, along with the faculty and staff, shares special mantras as ways to help the students day-to-day. The two most common phrases are “RAMS: Respectful, Accountable, Motivated and Successful” or “As always, it’s a great day to be a Ram.”

Buff’s confidence behind those mantras isn’t found in the words, but in the actions behind them.

“The teachers and leaders in this building really try to exemplify being respectful, accountable, motivated and successful,” Buff said. “Even now, the kids learn best from examples. So, if you see the teachers being respectful, accountable, motivated and successful or seeing the principal or assistant principal picking up trash off the floor, you can model it.”

It won’t be long before the hallways of Newton High School become filled with laughs, conversations and class transitions again. The 2023-24 school year is set to commence on Aug. 1, 2023.

Buff, who is entering another year as Newton High’s principal, believes the entire school community is progressing rapidly.

With that in mind, Buff can’t wait to continue the upward trajectory with a new school year on the horizon.

“For us, it’s about growth,” Buff said. “Making sure we grow a little every year. In some cases, it’s bigger than others — and this is one of those really big years. But every year, the first thing we do is talk to each grade level. We try to help them see that their job is to blow the class out of the water. They get excited about that. It is a little bit of a competition and they have been able to do it consistently.

“My thought process going into next year is growth and having that growth mindset and having those positive things. What are we going to do to positively impact the kids, the community and to grow?”



