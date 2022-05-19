Newton groups' scholarships help new graduates with college costs

COVINGTON, Ga. — Local students who worked in the community as well as the classroom received scholarship money from two local groups recently.

National Action Network's (NAN) Newton County chapter gave $7,500 in scholarships to eight local students during its second annual Scholarship Program.

Covington Woman's Club also recently awarded scholarships to three area students.

Woman's Club leaders said every applicant for its scholarships had shown "a marked interest in supporting and volunteering within our local community," according to the club's social media accounts.



"Each and every single one of you should be proud of your accomplishments and your love and dedication to the Newton County community," a club social media post stated.

Covington Woman's Club scholarship recipients and their college choices included:



• Dakayla Fulton-Johnson, Newton High School, who plans to attend Howard University;

• Dominique Lowe, Alcovy High School, who plans to attend Missouri State University;

• Gabriela Sanchez, Alcovy High School, who plans to attend UGA.

The NAN scholarships included $1,000 each to seven high school students and a $500 scholarship to one college student.

Archie and Bobbi Shepherd were credited with leading its effort to award the financial aid. The recipients were members of NAN and most worked since ninth grade on community service projects, organizers said.

NAN scholarship recipients and their college choices included:



•Josiah Amankwah — Georgia State University;



• Rayven Banks — current Georgia State University student.

• Kyla Clay — Kennesaw State University;

• Isaiah Dawson — Claremont McKenna College;

• Jai Ferdilus — UGA;



• Kaegan Hill — Louisiana State University;

• Dominique Lowe — Missouri State University;



• Saniya Reese — North Carolina A&T University.





