Newton Education Foundation relaunches with mission of assisting educators, students

A foundation geared toward assisting Newton County educators and students resurfaced in late November 2023. At a welcome breakfast for Dr. Duke Bradley III — Newton County Schools’ (NCSS) superintendent — the Newton Education Foundation (NEF) officially announced its relaunch.

Local community members gathered at The Center on Nov. 28 for the occasion, including NEF board members. Around 50 people in total were in attendance.

Loucy Hay is one of the founding members of the foundation and shared the foundation’s purpose.

“I firmly believe that great schools build great communities,” Hay said. “And we want to provide a culture of support for education in the community. So that when someone considers moving to Newton County, we can be proud of our school system. And our teachers can be proud to say they work in our school system. And our students can be proud to say they’re a part of our school system. That’s what it’s really all about.”





Early stages of the NEF





The gathering may have served as an reintroduction of the NEF, but it is not a new thing to Newton County.

In 2009, a group of community leaders decided to start up the NEF. Since the foundation’s inception, it has created a few avenues to assist students.

First, the NEF started the NCSS’ Book Bus and provided thousands of books. Then, it has awarded scholarships and has provided dozens of NEF Teacher Innovation Grants.

While Hay is grateful for what the foundation has done prior to the relaunch, she also realizes more can be done.

“What we realized is that there’s so many other kinds of partnerships that can be created by someone who has run an education foundation before and who knows where to go to look for grants that can benefit our school system,” Hay said. “And who has experience with different kinds of partnerships with business and industry.”

What is different now?





Enter Gail Rothman.

NEF’s relaunch did not come without any alterations. One of the main changes comes with the NEF’s hiring of Rothman.

Rothman — the foundation’s executive director — has a vast background in education foundations.

She spent 14 years running a foundation 31 miles up the road in Decatur. While running that foundation, Rothman was involved in a national membership group for hundreds of education foundations.

In that role, Rothman helped mentor and give conference presentations to help start small foundations develop.

“It’s a passion of mine,” Rothman said.

A few years ago, Rothman met with Hay and the two reconnected soon thereafter. Upon learning of the NEF, Rothman described it as a “best kept secret.”

In addition to bringing Rothman on board, a further task will be to hire more staff.

Previously, NEF has operated by way of volunteers. While Rothman is grateful for the work of volunteers, she foresees a greater benefit by installing full-time support.

“I really believe that, for a foundation to be successful, it has to have a professional staff. Volunteers are amazing and they do amazing things but, at the end of the day, fundraising, community partnerships really take a good bit of time,” Rothman said. “Volunteers can only take it so far and then you really need to have some dedicated staff involved.”

Rothman and the NEF team has also implemented a “multi-faceted strategy” to address some of their concerns.

It all begins with the board. In addition to Hay, Asher Dozier, Laura Gafnea, Debbie Harper and Andrea Lane also are also members.

But Rothman believes there should be more.

“Our board is quite frankly small. It’s five people right now and it’s very white…it’s all white. We don’t have any representation right now from the African American community, which of course is strong and vibrant. So we’re really doing outreach to leadership in the Black community to build the board out in a way that really reflects the county,” Rothman said. “And that’s exciting and that will certainly bring the profile and bring it to new communities that maybe don’t know about it.”

Another goal for the board is to have people from all parts of Newton County.

Rothman said the NEF is working for it and NCSS to have a “more official” partnership, too.

“Often successful foundations have a MOU — Memorandum of Understanding,” Rothman said. “So, we’re working to make sure the organizations themselves have a relationship, so it’s not just individuals. Because, obviously individuals come and go, but if the organizations have an agreement that really fosters strong partnership, then that’s going to lead to greater success.”

Relaunch sees potential hurdles

Despite the excitement around the relaunch in November, Rothman detailed a few hurdles that may hinder the growth of the NEF.

Concerning the outreach aspect, Rothman mentioned the size of Newton County.

According to the 2020 census, over 110,000 people live in the county. On top of that, it is a 279-square-mile area, per the Newton County government website.

Additionally, NCSS is composed of 13 elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools, the Newton College and Career Academy as well as the STEAM Academy.

“Obviously in a county school system is much bigger, there’s many schools, there’s 20,000 students in Newton County Schools or somewhere around that number,” Rothman said. “It is a vast, spread out population.”

Communication methods play a factor as well.

“Of course some parents aren’t digitally/electronically connected. Lower income families don’t have access to all the emails and all the different social media,” Rothman said. “There will be some challenges in just trying to get the word out. We hope that word of mouth is part of that. And we know it takes time.”

Another component that may hinder the foundation moving is it is a “new idea.”

“We want people to understand that we’re not just looking for the super high income individual,” Rothman said. “Of course, we want larger gifts. That helps us make a greater impact. But we also believe in the power of a lot of people giving what they can.”

Rothman recalled, through her roles with previous education foundations, that some individuals gave a $5 or $10 money order to donate to the cause.

But no matter the donation, Rothman and the entire NEF believes in “collective impact.”

“It’s not just for some part of the community. It’s for everybody,” Rothman said. “And, if you don’t have money to give, then you may have time to give. Maybe you can help us spread the word. It really is something we want everyone to be part of and to find a place for themselves under the bigger umbrella of the foundation.”

Newton County has all the pieces and beyond

In spite of the potential hurdles, Rothman is optimistic that the NEF will be a success with its recent relaunch.

Overall, Rothman believes that Newton County has all the pieces it needs for a successful relaunch of the NEF.

“It’s a place with mixed incomes, so there’s certainly financial need and there are families who are under-resourced and there are also families who have needs who do charitable giving and philanthropy,” Rothman said. “You have a strong industry base where large corporations are moving parts of their operations or their headquarters here — Meta, Rivian, Archer Aviation and General Mills. So you have lots of industry here.

“Then you have the school system piece, in which you have a new superintendent who brings a lot of energy and is really going to dig in to see where the needs are.”

Optimism was added to Rothman’s belief when 2024 officially entered.

At the Nov. 28 relaunch, NEF set out a campaign called, “All in for Kids.” The goal was to raise $50,000 by Dec. 31.

Less than a week removed from announcing that goal, Rothman shared with The News that NEF was halfway to the mark.

Per a Jan. 4 post on NEF’s official Facebook page, that $50,000 goal was exceeded by $4,000.

Nancy and Dick Shulz were featured as a supporter in the same post.

“We enthusiastically support the relaunch of the Newton Education Foundation and its mission to provide resources for our children to achieve academic and personal success,” the Shulz’s said via the Facebook post. “This initiative will change lives and provide long term benefits for our community.”

Though the “All in for Kids” campaign has concluded, people interested can donate via https://newtoneducationfoundation.org/donate/.

Rothman believes that the NEF’s impact can be felt across all of Newton County. And, with the recent relaunch, she has high hopes that Newton County will be just the beginning.

She dreams of one day NEF setting the course for surrounding counties’ education foundations.

“I really hope that we can become a model so that we can tell the story that when everybody comes together and when you move from an all-volunteer to a staffed organization, that you really can be a game changer for children in your community,” Rothman said. “I’ve just been really excited by the response and I do think it’s something that can be replicated so that Newton, not only is the foundation helping kids right here, but is really influencing other communities to say, ‘Oh, we want to do that. We see what happened over there and we want to do that for our kids.’”



