Newton Education Foundation receives $10,000 to support VEX Robotics Team

The Newton Education Foundation (NEF) has announced that Views on Learning has provided a grant of $10,000 to support three competitive robotics teams from Newton College and Career Academy as they travel to compete in the VEX World Robotics Championship held in Dallas, Texas in May.

The funds will cover transportation and parking costs, hotel costs for the students and chaperones, scholarships and robot parts.

“Having a partner like Views on Learning, an organization that is passionate about ensuring students’ equitable access to technology, is a game-changer for our families,” said Executive Director of NEF, Gail Rothman. “Costs to participate in robotics can be quite high and we are grateful for this grant that supports three amazing teams made up of students from across Newton County as they head to the world championship event.”

Newton College and Career Academy’s Robotics Program had more teams qualify than any other school in the state. The VEX World Robotics Championship will host teams from the USA and 40 other countries and teams send their most elite robots to compete at this event.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience will allow our students to compete with robot teams from around the globe,” said Robotics Coach Zachary Pitts. “This year, our teams have accumulated a total of 14 trophies, won several tournaments, and participated in nine tournaments, including three signature events and the state championship. Two of our teams are highly ranked in the world, and team 8682N is the reigning state champion. Because of their efforts, they have qualified to compete on the world stage.”

VEX Robotics is a competition where high school teams from around the world face off against each other in designing, building, documenting, and programming challenges. Each year, students are tasked with creating and competing with a unique robot entirely developed by students. While competing, students work on industry-related skills such as leadership, collaboration, communication, technical drawing, documenting, testing, 3D modeling, and working with mechatronic mechanisms to create a fully functioning robot.

Typically, once teams know they have qualified for the world championship, they have to scramble to raise the funds needed. Having an education foundation supporting Newton County Schools means that the coach and students can focus on competing and NEF can build relationships with funders and supporters.

Founded in 2009 and relaunched in 2023, The Newton Education Foundation is an independent non-profit that puts community resources to work for children so they can achieve academic and personal success by removing obstacles, providing opportunities that deepen learning, supporting teachers and strengthening community initiatives.