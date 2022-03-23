Newton Democrats donate to Cousins Middle School

COVINGTON, Ga. — Members of the Newton County Democrats note that Almond J. Turner may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten.

To honor his legacy, Newton County Democrats recently provided a donation to Cousins Middle School and the Newton County School System (NCSS) in memory of Turner, a longtime county school board member and Covington Police Department officer and administrator.

Newton County Democratic Party members, Eddie Johnson, who is Board of Education District 2 member, and Anderson Bailey, District 4 member, presented the check to Cousins Middle School Principal Atosha Logan, and Shelia Thomas, NCSS Chief Strategy and Support Services Officer.

“To honor the life, love and legacy that Mr. Almond Turner left in our hearts, it is with great gratitude that we accept such a prestigious donation at Cousins Middle School,” Logan said. “As I always state, ‘You can’t have family without COUSINS!’ but it should really read ‘You can’t have COUSINS without knowing the impact of Mr. Turner.’ He is greatly missed and will forever live in our hearts. Thank you to the Democratic Party for selecting Cousins Middle School as a recipient of this wonderful donation.”



