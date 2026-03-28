Newton County STEAM Academy claims Division I title at Regional Math Competition

The Newton County STEAM Academy Math Team earned 1st Place in Division I at the 2026 Griffin RESA Regional Elementary School Math Contest.

The competition brought together top elementary math teams from across the region, including students from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties. Participants demonstrated their mathematical knowledge and problem-solving skills through both individual assessments and a fast-paced team ciphering round.

The Newton County STEAM Academy team, coached by Jessica Baxter and Amy Parker, showcased exceptional teamwork, critical thinking, and perseverance throughout the competition.

“The Griffin RESA Elementary Math Competition challenges students to apply 3rd–5th grade math standards through both an individual test and a fast-paced team ciphering round where students have three minutes to work together to solve complex problems,” said Jessica Baxter, teacher and math team coach at Newton County STEAM Academy. “We were proud to earn 1st Place in our division. Watching these students think critically and work together under pressure made their first-place finish even more special.”

This year, Newton County Schools sent five teams from across the district to compete, providing students with valuable opportunities to represent their schools and collaborate with peers from neighboring districts.

The winning Newton County STEAM Academy Math Team members include Rudra Talati, Evan Lee and Ollie Bauman from 4th grade, plus Mason Bryant and Chase Patrick from 5th grade.

This marks the team’s third year competing in the regional contest, making their first-place finish a significant milestone for both the students and their coaches.

“We are extremely proud of our students for this outstanding accomplishment,” said Principal Donald Helm. “Their success is a direct result of their hard work, determination, and the exceptional guidance of their teachers. This is a great day for Newton County STEAM Academy.”