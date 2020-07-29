Newton County Schools unveils new student in-person summer registration dates, guidelines for 2020-2021

COVINGTON, Ga. — All Newton County Schools will be conducting in-person summer registration Aug. 7-17, the system announced Wednesday.

Registration will be done by appointment only. A maximum of two individuals per registrant will be allowed in the registration area at one time.

Face coverings will be required to enter the registration area.

The public may use the registration email address for their respective school to schedule appointments. Registration emails and the registration packet can be found at here.

The summer registration schedule is as follows: