Taylor Moody Named Finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced Tuesday that Taylor Moody, an English Language Arts teacher at Newton College & Career Academy and the 2025 NCS Teacher of the Year, has been named a finalist for the Georgia Teacher of the Year award.

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods made a special visit to Newton College & Career Academy Tuesday morning to surprise Moody and her students with the exciting news.

“Being named a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year with only four years of experience is truly shocking and humbling,” Moody said in an NCS press release. “I’m just grateful for the students who trust me, the colleagues who challenge and support me and the community that believes in the power of education. This honor isn’t just about me—it’s about all of us who show up every day, committed to making a difference. I’m proud to represent the incredible educators and students who make this work so meaningful.”

Moody has been a formative part of the NCS community since beginning her teaching career in 2020. She currently teaches World Literature and Composition, Multicultural Literature and Composition and Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition.

Moody’s impact was recognized by The Covington News previously when four of her students – Nevaeh Craven, Layla Crayon, Hulet Neely and Shania Stewart – were honored as the 2024 VISIONS Youth of the Year for their creation of the Quick Save CPR mat. These students were state finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, all due to an idea sparked by a project in Moody’s class.

Moody holds both a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Teaching English Education from the University of Georgia. She is furthering her expertise by pursuing an Education Specialist degree in Teacher Leadership at Valdosta State University.

Chad Walker, principal of Newton College & Career Academy, expressed his pride in Moody’s achievement.

"Ms. Moody is an exceptional educator who brings passion and creativity to her classroom every single day,” Walker said. “She has a profound impact on her students, challenging them to think critically and grow as learners. Her contributions to our school make her truly deserving of this honor. We are so proud to have her as part of the NCCA [Newton College & Career Academy] family."

The Georgia Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding educators who exemplify excellence in teaching and leadership. As a finalist, Moody will compete with other top educators from across the state for the title of 2025 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Newton County Schools Superintendent Duke Bradley congratulated Moody on the recognition.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Ms. Moody has been named a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year,” Bradley said. “She represents the excellence we strive for in Newton County Schools, and this recognition highlights the impact she has on her students and colleagues. We are excited for her to take this next step at the state level and wish her the very best in the next phase of the program."