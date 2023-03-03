Newton County schools students given honor band recognition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County band students were well represented in the Georgia Music Educator Association’s (GMEA) 2023 District IV Honor Band as over 25 middle and high school students from Newton County Schools were selected to perform in the prestigious event.

“Students earning a place in this ensemble are among the most accomplished instrumentalists in our district,” said Newton High School band director Jason Smith. “They earned the opportunity to prepare selections for a concert and work with accomplished clinicians from across the country. In addition, they were given the chance to perform alongside students from several other school districts.”

According to Smith, the students auditioned for the District IV Honor Band in December.

“The middle school students were required to play four major scales, their chromatic scale and an etude,” Smith explained. “They also had to sight-read a new piece of music. High school freshmen and sophomores had to play eight major scales, their chromatic scales and a challenging sight-reading. Juniors and seniors performed 12 major scales plus a more challenging etude and sight-reading pieces.”

Smith added that participating in the Honor Band provides students an excellent opportunity to learn and grow as musicians and prepare for college auditions.

“I always encourage students to audition for District Honor Band and All-State because it mirrors the audition process for a band scholarship. I tell my students the first time you do an audition should not be when you have thousands of dollars on the line. Get used to the process so you are more comfortable in an audition when it matters the most.”

Here are the students selected for the 2023 Georgia Music Educators District IV Honor Bands:

Nylah King, Clements Middle; Jimmy Thomas, Indian Creek Middle; Lauren Parson, Liberty Middle; Gabriel Truitt, Liberty Middle; Deanna Aikens, Liberty Middle; Chloe Blackwood, Liberty Middle; Madeline Malone, Liberty Middle; Oliver Reid, Newton County Theme School; Semi Sowole, Newton County Theme School; Will Pope, Newton County Theme School; Viksar Vittal, Newton County Theme School; Yakari Bryant, Ayden Lipscomb,Darius Gowans, Diamond Weaver, Alcovy and Ausjah Willis of Alcovy High School; Ian White, Callum Cates, Anyah Dawson, Kenneth Fray and Dakota Cooper of Eastside High School; Evan Brunner, Xavier Delphin, Hulet Neely, Ja’Briel Anderson and Justin Doepke of Newton High School.