Newton County Schools receives national recognition for music education support

Newton County Schools (NCS) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for their outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 26th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students.

Two awards are given each year: Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) for school districts and the Support Music Merit Award (SMMA) for individual school sites. Both reach K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. and offer opportunities to increase awareness and support for music programs. Over 1,000 districts and individual school sites (public, private, charter, parochial) were recognized for having the highest commitment to producing exceptional music programs.

“I’m incredibly proud that Newton County Schools has been recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by The NAMM Foundation,” said KiTonya Morrow, NCS humanities and fine arts specialist. “This honor reflects our district’s commitment to making sure every student has access to high-quality music education. It’s also a reflection of the hard work and passion of our music teachers, students, families, and community members who support the arts every single day. This award belongs to all of us.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, NCS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by the leading arts educational research firm, WolfBrown.

“This recognition by The NAMM Foundation affirms the value we place on the arts as a vital part of a well-rounded education,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, superintendent of NCS. “Music education supports student growth in creativity, discipline, and collaboration—skills that extend far beyond the classroom. I’m proud of our educators and students for achieving this national honor, and I’m grateful for the community’s continued investment in our fine arts programs.”