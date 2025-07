Newton County Schools has announced its 2025 open house dates for all schools. All middle schools held open house on Tuesday, July 29.

Open house for all of the high schools will take place on Wednesday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m. Newton College & Career Academy will also have its open house on Wednesday, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Elementary schools are having open house on Thursday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m. The Newton County STEAM Academy’s open house is also on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.