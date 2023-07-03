Newton County Schools enhances safety measures

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System (NCSS) announced a school safety initiative to enhance student safety. The school system will employ school safety officers to be assigned to the district’s 13 elementary schools and the Newton County STEAM Academy.

These highly trained individuals will be certified law enforcement officers, carefully selected for their expertise, professionalism and dedication to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment.

Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of schools, echoed her support of the initiative.

“Adding school safety officers at these schools is part of our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive safety measures within the district,” Fuhrey said.

Dr. Michael Barr, chief operations officer for the school system stated his thoughts.

“The primary focus of the school safety officers will be to promote conflict resolution, serve as mentors and build positive relationships with our students,” Barr said. “Building strong connections and fostering open lines of communication will help empower our students to address conflicts constructively and create a positive school climate. These officers will provide support, guidance and promote responsible decision-making, ultimately creating a sense of belonging and trust within the school community.

“It is important to note the school system will continue partnering with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to provide school resource officers (SROs) at the middle and high schools. These experienced SROs have been instrumental in maintaining a safe and secure environment, and their presence will continue to benefit our students.”

Fuhrey believes the addition of school safety officers demonstrates an unwavering dedication to prioritizing the safety and well-being of every student.

“We believe fostering a supportive and secure educational environment is essential for learning,” Fuhrey said.