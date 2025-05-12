Newton County Schools celebrates regional champions in Young Georgia Authors Competition

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced that two students were named regional winners in the prestigious Young Georgia Authors Competition.

This year, Brooks Hawver, a kindergartener from Mansfield Elementary School, earned top honors in the regional kindergarten division with his submission, “I Want a Puppy.”

M’Kayla Solomon, a sixth-grade student from Liberty Middle School, won first place in the sixth-grade category with her piece, “The Dew on the Meadow.”

In order to qualify for the regional competition, both Brooks and M’Kayla first won first place at their individual schools and then at the district level.

Their winning entries were submitted to the Griffin RESA regional competition, where they were judged against student submissions from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike and Spalding-Upson counties. Being named regional champions is a significant accomplishment, reflecting both students’ creativity, skill, and hard work.

The annual writing contest, open to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, encourages the development of writing skills and provides a platform to celebrate student achievement in both the arts and academics. Students may submit various forms of writing, including short stories, poetry, essays and research reports.

Ms. Tracy Blackburn, NCS chief of learning and leadership, praised the students’ achievements.

“We are incredibly proud of Brooks and M’Kayla for this outstanding accomplishment,” Blackburn said. “The Young Georgia Authors Competition celebrates the power of student voice and imagination, and it is wonderful to see our students shine on the regional stage. Their success is a testament to their talent, the strength of their writing, and the encouragement of their teachers and families.”

NCS congratulates Brooks and M’Kayla on this impressive recognition and looks forward to celebrating their future accomplishments. Both Brooks’ and M’Kayla’s winning entries will now move on to the state-level competition for another round of judging.



