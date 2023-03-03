Newton County schools announce 2023 CTAE Students of Year

Jalia Gordon of Liberty Middle School and Jada Mitchum of Newton College & Career Academy have been named Newton County School System’s 2023 Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Students of the year.

The student winners were announced during the Newton County School System’s 2023 CTAE Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center Tuesday.

Each year the school system celebrates National CTAE Month by recognizing CTAE Students of the Year from each of the district’s middle and high school CTAE programs.

“CTAE students were nominated by their CTAE pathway teachers for their school’s CTAE Student of the Year Award,” said Dr. John Pritchett, NCSS Coordinator of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “The students then participated in interviews to determine each schools’ pathway CTAE student of the year. Then, each school’s pathway student of the year participated in district interviews to determine both the district pathway student of the year and ultimately the District CTAE Student of the Year.”

CTAE high school pathways and middle school programs recognized at the annual event included agriculture, food and natural resources, business and computer science, career technical instruction, digital media/AVTF, education and training, engineering, family and consumer Science, health science/bio tech, law and public safety, JROTC, marketing, nutrition/food, and work-based learning.

Middle school winners

Agriculture Education Award: Kenlea Morrell, Indian Creek Middle School

Business Education Award: Jalia Gordon, Liberty Middle School

Engineering/Technology Award: Jonathan Murray, Veterans Memorial Middle School

Family and Consumer Science Award: Skylar Farley, Veterans Memorial Middle School

High school winners

Agriculture Education Award: Cindy Ramos, Eastside High School

Business Education/IT Award: Brianna Leverett, Eastside High School

CTI Award: Diana Izaguirre, Newton College & Career Academy

Digital Media/ AVTF Award: Kayla Archibald, Newton College & Career Academy

Education and Training Award: Sierra Blackshear, Newton College & Career Academy

Engineering Award: Noah Geiger, Newton College & Career Academy

Health Science/Bio Tech Award: Naijha Barnes, Newton College & Career Academy

JROTC Award: Milan Walbrook, Newton High School

Law and Public Safety Award: Kapril Pitts, Newton High School

Marketing Award: Jada Mitchum, Newton College & Career Academy

Nutrition/Food Award: Delaney Holcombe, Eastside High School

Work-Based Learning Award: Ashley Pope, Eastside High School

In addition to recognizing CTAE students, the district also presented the 2023 Work-Based Learning Employer of the Year Award to Inglett & Stubbs LLC, one of the premier electrical contractors in the nation.

“Our CTAE students never cease to amaze me,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS Director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “We have a great group of students across all our schools and pathways and those highlighted at the Awards Night are the best of the best.

“It doesn’t take long, as you talk to these upcoming leaders, to know Newton County is well positioned to continue to lead the state in Economic Development and workforce talent.” I’m honored to be a part of it.”