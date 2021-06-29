Newton County residents earn college degrees

Some local residents who received college degrees following Spring 2021 terms included:
• Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech):
-Charles Hall of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors;
-Kathryn Higinbotham of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors;
-Joshua Suber of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computational Media;
-Ebony Forbes of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
-Jarod Schneider of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors;
-Joshua Tukes of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
-Noah Wilson of Oxford, Master of Science in Chemical Engineering;
-Daniel Sheppard of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors.
• University of Alabama:
-Sydney Damiani of Oxford, Master of Arts;
-Hallie Mayo of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training;
-Blair Woodall of Covington, Bachelor of Science.
• Berry College:
-Audrey McNew of Mansfield;
-Dalton Smith of Covington.
• Georgia College:
-Jalesa Brown of Covington;
-Dalton Cole of Mansfield;
-Coley Edwards of Mansfield;
-Manuel Fils of Oxford;
-Cassie Gray of Covington;
-Victoria Jeske of Mansfield;
-Courtney Johnston of Mansfield;
-Casey O'Neal of Social Circle;
-Blake Rhineheart of Covington;
-Armanda Sands of Covington;
-Brady Seignious of Covington;
-Jordan Thomas of Covington.
• Georgia Southwestern State University:
-Dorothy Bryans of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Summa Cum Laude.
• Georgia State University:
-Danette Thomas of Covington, Psychology;
-Rachel Johnston of Social Circle, Marketing.
Both received General Honors Distinction from the university.
• University of North Georgia:
-Keenan Bell of Covington, Bachelor of Science;
-Lauren Beshears of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration;
-William Cash of Oxford, Associate of Science;
-Kathryn Corbett of Social Circle, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;
-Michael Edwards of Newborn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;
-Kristin Gibson of Covington, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;
-David Tupper of Oxford, Master of Education.
• Piedmont University:
-Daniil Kyryllov of Newborn;
-Erin Meadows of Social Circle;
-Kara Paulk of Social Circle.
• University of Scranton:
-Brian Randall Hendricks of Covington, Master of Health Administration degree in Health Administration.
• University of Tampa:
- Clell Carnes of Oxford graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science-Biology.
• Valdosta State University:
-Candace Cook of Covington earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
-Joseph Gaines of Oxford earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
-Tyesha Hines of Covington earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
-Markala Moore of Covington earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
-Deseray Norwood of Mansfield earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
-Grant Palmer of Covington earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
-Sabrina Torres of Covington earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.