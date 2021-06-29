By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County residents earn college degrees
Graduation

Some local residents who received college degrees following Spring 2021 terms included:

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech):

-Charles Hall of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors;

-Kathryn Higinbotham of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors;

-Joshua Suber of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computational Media;

-Ebony Forbes of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;

-Jarod Schneider of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors;

-Joshua Tukes of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;

-Noah Wilson of Oxford, Master of Science in Chemical Engineering;

-Daniel Sheppard of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors.

University of Alabama:

-Sydney Damiani of Oxford, Master of Arts;

-Hallie Mayo of Covington, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training;

-Blair Woodall of Covington, Bachelor of Science.

Berry College:

-Audrey McNew of Mansfield;

-Dalton Smith of Covington.

Georgia College:

-Jalesa Brown of Covington; 

-Dalton Cole of Mansfield; 

-Coley Edwards of Mansfield; 

-Manuel Fils of Oxford; 

-Cassie Gray of Covington; 

-Victoria Jeske of Mansfield; 

-Courtney Johnston of Mansfield; 

-Casey O'Neal of Social Circle; 

-Blake Rhineheart of Covington; 

-Armanda Sands of Covington; 

-Brady Seignious of Covington; 

-Jordan Thomas of Covington. 

Georgia Southwestern State University:

-Dorothy Bryans of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Summa Cum Laude.

Georgia State University: 

-Danette Thomas of Covington, Psychology;

-Rachel Johnston of Social Circle, Marketing. 

Both received General Honors Distinction from the university.

University of North Georgia:

-Keenan Bell of Covington, Bachelor of Science; 

-Lauren Beshears of Covington, Bachelor of Business Administration; 

-William Cash of Oxford, Associate of Science; 

-Kathryn Corbett of Social Circle, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;

-Michael Edwards of Newborn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;

-Kristin Gibson of Covington, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude;

-David Tupper of Oxford, Master of Education.

Piedmont University:

-Daniil Kyryllov of Newborn;

-Erin Meadows of Social Circle;

-Kara Paulk of Social Circle.

• University of Scranton:

-Brian Randall Hendricks of Covington, Master of Health Administration degree in Health Administration.

University of Tampa:

- Clell Carnes of Oxford graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science-Biology.

Valdosta State University:

-Candace Cook of Covington earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

-Joseph Gaines of Oxford earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

-Tyesha Hines of Covington earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

-Markala Moore of Covington earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

-Deseray Norwood of Mansfield earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

-Grant Palmer of Covington earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

-Sabrina Torres of Covington earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.