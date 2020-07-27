Newton County Recreation Department to give away school supplies

COVINGTON, Ga. — As students in Newton County prepare their return to school Aug. 24, whether it be for in-person or online instruction, the county’s parks and recreation department wants to help make sure they’re ready.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Newton County Parks and Recreation department will host a Back to School Drive at Turner Lake Park, starting at 11 a.m.

Students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade will receive a book bag with supplies. Students must be present to get the bag. Only three bags will be given per vehicle.

Officials said it would be a drive-thru event, so everyone is required to stay in their vehicles.

The park is located at 6185 Turner Lake Rd. NW in Covington.

A second Back to School Drive will be held the following Saturday, Aug. 15, at Denny Dobbs Park at 11 a.m. The same guidelines used for the supply drive at Turner Lake Park will be applied.

The park is located at 6244 Highway 212 in Covington.