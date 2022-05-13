Newton BOE approves retention, recruiting stipends for teachers, staff

COVINGTON, Ga. — To help lure the best teacher and staff candidates to Newton County Schools and keep them there, the Board of Education recently approved a measure that would provide a stipend of up to $1,000.

District officials recommended during an April 26 meeting a one-time pay adjustment in an effort to support the recruitment and retention of teachers and staff, and as “recognition of their dedication and commitment to students.”

“The school system recognizes the benefits to our students and school communities as a result of reducing staff turnover,” said COO Michael Barr, as part of the recommendation. “Therefore a multifaceted approach is utilized in an effort to retain staff, including analytics improving school culture, competitive salaries and pay adjustments.”

Barr and district officials suggested a recruitment pay supplement for new full-time employees hired between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2022, to be $1,000. For current staff, employed before July 1, 2022, the recommended retention pay supplement was $1,000 for full-time employees and $490 for part-time employees.

The board unanimously approved the request. The supplements were to be paid for through the FY 2023 ESSER II Fund.

In related business, after Gov. Brian Kemp approved a one-time bonus in an effort to help retain teachers and staff across the state, the board elected to extend the token of appreciation one step further.

In late March, Kemp signed off on the state’s Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, which contained a $2,000 salary supplement for educators including teachers (including extended day/year), paraprofessionals, counselors, technology specialists, social workers, special education specialists, psychologists, media personnel, assistant principals, principals, assistant superintendents, superintendents, school nurses, bus drivers and nutrition staff.

During its April 26 meeting, the board approved a one-time, $2,000 pay adjustment for employees who were not covered in the governor’s amended budget action. District officials recommended such action to, again, ensure the “hard work and dedication” of all school system employees was recognized. The measure was approved unanimously.

The cost to distribute the one-time $2,000 supplements was expected to total $650,000. It would be funded through the FY 2022 ESSER II Fund, officials said.