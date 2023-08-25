New teacher spotlight: Get to know the new faces of NCSS

NEWTON COUNTY – This year, the Newton County School System (NCSS) welcomed 176 new teachers across the county.

The Covington News spoke with several new teachers about their passion for teaching and what they most look forward to as fresh faces in Newton County.

Katharine Page, third grade, Newton County STEAM Academy

New to the county, as both a teacher and a resident, Dr. Katharine Page’s teaching resume is extensive. Over the course of 22 years, Page has served as a classroom teacher, a specials teacher, a local school instructional coach, a district level instructional coach, assistant principal and a college professor.

Her favorite role amidst her wide array of experience, however, is a classroom teacher. More specifically, Page’s most enjoyable aspect of teaching is helping students fall in love with reading.

Dr. Katharine Page - photo by Special Photo

“I was one of those little girls who grew up playing school at my house and at my baby-sitter’s house,” Page said. “I have always known it was what I was put on earth to do. I also had so many wonderful educators make such a positive impact on my life throughout my years in school which helped seal the deal that this was what my life’s work was to be.”

Page earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Mercer University, her master’s degree in reading and literacy from Walden University and her doctorate degree in teacher leadership from Walden University.

Having previously spent all of her teaching career in Gwinnett County, Page and her husband – new empty-nesters – moved to Mansfield on their 80-acre piece of family land. In her free time, Page enjoys reading, photography and spending time with her family.

So far, Page has had a great start to her teaching career in the NCSS and she looks forward to becoming a part of the Mansfield and Covington communities.

Roger Lamadrid, second grade, Flint Hill Elementary

A veteran teacher of 26 years, this year marks Roger Lamadrid’s first in Newton County after 19 years in the Walton County School System and four years in St. Louis suburban schools.

Lamadrid’s move to the county was prompted by an opportunity for change in setting and challenges after teaching gifted education for seven years.

Roger Lamadrid - photo by Special Photo

Lamadrid earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communication and journalism from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville before going on to attend Brenau University and earning his master’s degree in elementary education.

After working in the journalism industry and covering education for a newspaper in suburban St. Louis, Lamadrid felt drawn to the classroom. Interviewing teachers and seeing them in their element called on Lamadrid to switch gears and seek out a career in education

“There was a strong theme of rigor and high standards that permeated the classroom. That theme reminded me of teachers who inspired me with their passion for children and their knowledge about the content. I was moved by the simple but profound words of the French poet laureate Antoine de Saint-Exupery…..”if you want to build up a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea,” Lamadrid said.

Nearing his first month teaching in a new county, Lamadrid’s experience so far has “exceeded his expectations.”

Kelli Lunn, fifth grade, Newton County STEAM Academy

Kelli Lunn, a Newton County native, has been teaching for six years. Previously, Lunn spent three years teaching in the county and two years at First Baptist Academy. Now, Lunn is back in the field with the same passion from before.

Kelli Lunn and her family - photo by Special Photo Education runs in Lunn’s lineage. Her mother was a teacher and administrator in Newton County, which is where Lunn drew inspiration to follow in her footsteps – and continues to seek her guidance in the present day.

One of her favorite aspects of teaching are the “lightbulb” moments when students learn something new.

Lunn earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia. Her hobbies include reading and spending time with her family.

As the school year approaches its one month mark, Lunn’s adjustment back into teaching has been aided by her students and coworkers. When asked what she is most looking forward to this school year, Lunn strives for an excitable learning environment.

“Getting to know my new school family and pour[ing] into these kids all I can before they leave my room next year,” Lunn said. “I want to make learning so much fun.”

Andrea Sorrow, second grade, Flint Hill Elementary

After teaching in several other school districts, Andrea Sorrow is back home in Newton County for her 22nd year of teaching. Sorrow taught in Newton for 12 years before teaching in Gwinnett and Henry County for a total of nine years.

Sorrow’s calling of being a teacher dawned on her in kindergarten, when she realized her love of teaching. As the daughter of educators, Sorrow wanted to emulate the positive impact her parents made on others with her own career.

“I love building relationships with my students and their families and watching children learn the foundations that will take them far in life,” Sorrow said. “Seeing a student’s face when they have learned a word, concept or strategy makes me forget the hard parts of teaching and get excited about what I do.” Andrea Sorrow and her family - photo by Special Photo

After obtaining her bachelor’s, Sorrow earned her master’s degree in early childhood education from Piedmont College. Outside of working, she enjoys going to Disney with her family, watching sporting events and spending time with family and friends.

Moving back to Newton County fulfills Sorrow and her family’s wish to be closer to extended family. She considers her prayers to be answered for both her and her husband to find “perfect” jobs in the place they strived to be.

Sorrow looks forward to her first year back in the county where she started and is excited to watch her class grow academically and personally.

This is a recurring spotlight series. The Covington News will feature more new teachers on our next monthly education page in our Sept. 16- 17 weekend edition.