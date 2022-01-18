NCSS, Next Steps hosting free webinar for parents about students' career choices

Students and parents navigating the available career paths available during and after high school can find it scary or overwhelming.

The numerous choices — college, military, straight to work, trade school training — and costs associated with those choices are what students and their parents need to know now.

Newton County School System (NCSS) has the answer. The district has partnered with the Next Steps Foundation and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Georgia to offer a free webinar, “Empowering Parents” to provide helpful information to educate NCSS parents on how to advise and prepare their students for life after high school.

Students and their parents are invited to attend this interactive and informative webinar on Jan. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., according to NCSS College and Career workforce development specialist John Pritchett.

The webinar will last roughly 35 minutes, said Pritchett.

“Attendees will hear valuable career information and then be able to meet with regional and local actively hiring employers in separate breakout rooms, where they can provide additional and specific information.

"In addition to the local employers such as Georgia Power, Delta Airlines, National EMS, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, students and their parents will have the opportunity to meet online with education, military, and apprenticeship representatives.”

Although the webinar is free of charge, Pritchett noted students and parents must register in advance to participate. Those interested may register at: https://www.airmeet.com/e/b69f5e30-7323-11ec-a0fa-b5e9a4ac1a86.

“We encourage all high school students and their parents to attend this webinar,” said Pritchett. “This is a great opportunity for them to learn about the many options to consider both during and after high school. Plus, they get the opportunity to connect with actively hiring companies offering great opportunities in Newton County and the metro region of Georgia.”