NCS Seeks Community Input to Develop Strategic Plan

Newton County Schools is beginning work on a new strategic plan and is inviting parents, students, employees, community members, business owners, and civic and government leaders to provide input. Feedback will help ensure the plan reflects the priorities of school district stakeholders and the broader community.

The first opportunity for input will take place during a Community Engagement Meeting on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Newton High School. The meeting will be facilitated by the Georgia School Boards Association, which is partnering with the district to guide the planning process.

For those unable to attend in person, an online survey will be available beginning the day after the meeting. A link to the survey will be posted on the district’s website at https://www.newtoncountyschools.org/.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III emphasized the importance of community participation. “This strategic plan will serve as a roadmap for our school system for the next five years,” he said. “To be effective, it must reflect the voices of the people we serve. I encourage everyone in our community to take part, whether by attending the meeting or sharing their thoughts through the survey.”

Board Chair Abigail Coggin echoed that message.

“Our schools belong to the community, and this process gives all stakeholders a chance to help shape the future of education in Newton County,” said Mrs. Coggin. “We look forward to hearing from parents, students, staff, and community members as we develop a shared vision and direction.”

All input collected will be reviewed by the district’s planning team as it works to develop a new vision, mission, beliefs, and strategic goals for Newton County Schools.