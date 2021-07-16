Malcolm Brown promoted to principal of Liberty Middle School

COVINGTON, Ga. — Longtime Assistant Principal Malcolm Brown has been promoted to the principal’s position at Liberty Middle School.



At a special called board meeting for personnel action on Wednesday, July 14, the Newton County Board of Education approved the promotion of Brown, who has served as an assistant principal at the school for six years.

He will replace Keisa Vincent, who accepted the position of Newton County School System (NCSS) director of transportation.

"I am excited to step into the role of principal of Liberty Middle School,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to build a culture of high expectations for all students."

The school is located on Salem Road and had an enrollment of 1,077 in the 2019-2020 school year, according to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, “With his extensive experience, I am confident that Mr. Brown will continue the culture of high expectations at Liberty Middle School and I am sure that his knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at the school.”

Brown earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with honors from Georgia State University (GSU) in 2001 and a master’s degree in Middle School Math and Science Education from GSU in 2007.

He earned his Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University in 2011 and is currently working on his Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction at Liberty.

Brown began his career in education as a science teacher for the DeKalb County School System in 2003.

He later taught science in both the Henry County and Atlanta school systems before joining NCSS as an assistant principal at Liberty Middle School in 2015.