Schools across Newton County named their Homecoming Royalty this week.





Alcovy High School

Tim Griffin (left) Mackenzie Hardwick. (right) were named Alcovy High School’s Homecoming King and Queen on Sept. 20.









Eastside High School





Mackenzie Buchanan (left) and Cael Poor (right) were named Eastside High School’s Homecoming King and Queen on Sept. 21.





Social Circle High School





Claire Ray was named Homecoming Queen on Sept. 21 at Social Circle High School. She was escorted by her father.