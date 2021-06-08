Georgia State awards degrees to Newton residents

Some Newton County residents earned degrees from Georgia State University recently following the 2021 spring semester.
The names and their earned degrees were provided by the Merit Pages News service:
• Master’s degrees:
-Chen Fang of Covington, earning a Master of Science degree, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Cellular and Molecular Biology & Physiology;
-Hamilton Sims of Covington, earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Health and Physical Education;
-Jordan Daniel of Oxford, earning a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Epidemiology.
• Bachelor’s degrees:
-Amanda Boone of Oxford, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Photography
-Alix Dial of Oxford, earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university's RN completion program
-Alexandria Lewis of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Alexis Morales Cardenas of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
-Brittney Powell of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
-Brittnie Watson of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Human Learning Development
-Charmen Aldridge of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice in the legal studies track
-Christian Cooper of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Economics
-Danielle Garvin of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Daniel Hardeman of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
-Danika Lewis of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
-Delaney Socha of Social Circle, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
-Jamila Asker of Oxford, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
-Jennifer Brown of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
-John Drumheller of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
-Kierra Kelly of Social Circle, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
-Katelyn Townley of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
-Madison Schmetzer of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience
-Matthew Mascaro of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Olivia Halleck of Social Circle, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry
-Patrick Nelson of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
-Rachel Johnston of Social Circle, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Reagan Woods of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
-Shanique Haynes of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Japanese/Asian Studies
-Subria Rivers of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
-Tiffany Mcdonald of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Yazid Smith of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
-Zykia Clark of Covington, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting.
• Associate’s degrees:
-Aubry Bateman of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
-Amelia Bowen of Newborn, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
-Angela Fields of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Adri Hayes of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Autumn Maxey of Covington, earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
-Ariana Molina-Pabon of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
-Ashton Weeks of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
-Alana Weeks of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
-Brittany Walden of Covington, earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
-Courtney Carter of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree
-Cristian Godinez of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Charline Hardeman of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
-Courtney Hall of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice
-Christian Reese of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
-Chasity Stevens Holstick of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Sport Management
-Danielle Bassano of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Gabino Luna of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Gideon Melvin of Covington, earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Political Science
-Gabriel Pelayo of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Holley Ryan of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Jeon Chevers of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Jimmy Davis of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Jessica Izaguirre of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology
-Jennifer Mayo of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Jake Mcdonald of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Joseph Mcinerny of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science
-Jim Medlock of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree
-Janeshya Troy of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Special Education
-Jordyn White of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
-Kayla Parker of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Lauren Behrend of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Meghan Byrne of Oxford, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Information Administration
-Miesha Jefferson of Oxford, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Monica Moore of Covington, earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
-Madison Bradford of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Nicholas Anderson of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film
-Preston Lonaker of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
-Rochelle Daley of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Respiratory Therapy
-Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology
-Tamika Thomas of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Tyrese Willis of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
-Vraj Shah of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science
-Victoria Slade of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
-Yisel Garcia of Covington, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
-Zachary Chambers of Porterdale, earning an Associate of Science degree.