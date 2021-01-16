Georgia Piedmont, Georgia Southwestern sign new agreement for Long-Term Care Management Program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia Piedmont Technical College signed a new articulation agreement designed to ensure a smooth transition from its associate degree programs to Georgia Southwestern State University’s Long-Term Care Management program.

Tavarez Holston, president of Georgia Piedmont, said the partnership with Georgia Southwestern will greatly benefit students at Holston’s institution, which has a campus in Covington.

"We enjoy creating pathways for students that will allow them to further their education without impediment,” Holston said.

“Our partnership with Georgia Southwestern State University is another example of that. I'm excited about this agreement with one of the great four-year educational institutions in our state. It will surely move Georgia's workforce development efforts forward."

Graduates with the Long-Term Care Management degree will have the managerial, budgetary and communication skills critical to the health management field, a news release stated.

The degree prepares graduates to assist patients and families to connect with community resources, transition from hospital to home, and manage the care of residents in an institutional setting.

Georgia Southwestern President Neal Weaver said, "We are excited to partner with Georgia Piedmont Technical College in educating the caregivers our aging and disabled communities desperately need.

"We hope that in simplifying the transition from institution to institution, more students are encouraged to pursue long-term care as a career."

Georgia Southwestern Associate Dean and Professor Leisa Easom said, "Our nation has a growing number of older adults and individuals with disabilities.

"The LTCM degree addresses the multi-disciplinary elements in education and training required in the preparation of our healthcare workforce today to meet the needs of these populations."

Unique to the Georgia Southwetern campus is the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving where the creation of this degree began.

In prior years, Easom served as the Institute’s executive director and experienced firsthand how families across the nation are struggling to connect with community resources that would enable the disabled family member to remain in their home, navigate the health care system, and/or transition from hospital to home as well as residential settings.

Georgia Southwestern, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.

Georgia Piedmont has seven learning centers in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties and also specializes in customized business and industry training and workforce development through its Economic Development and Continuing Education division. For more information, visit www.gptc.edu.



