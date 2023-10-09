Dr. Duke Bradley, III announced as NCSS’ sole finalist for superintendent

The Newton County Board of Education named Dr. Duke Bradley, III as the sole finalist for the role of superintendent of the Newton County School System (NCSS) in an unanimous decision at the board's special called meeting on Oct. 2.



Bradley, who has served as Henry County Schools’ chief of staff since 2021, will remain the sole finalist for 14 days by law. On the 15th day, a final personnel vote will solidify or deny Bradley’s status as superintendent.

For Bradley, considering the superintendent position in Henry County’s neighboring school district was made easy by the role’s predecessor, Samantha Fuhrey, who retired in June.

“I think for folks who have been in this city and this state, they are well aware of the leadership that has come through this district,” Bradley said.



