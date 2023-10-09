Dr. Duke Bradley, III announced as NCSS’ sole finalist for superintendent

The Newton County Board of Education named Dr. Duke Bradley, III as the sole finalist for the role of superintendent of the Newton County School System (NCSS) in an unanimous decision at the board's special called meeting on Oct. 2.
Bradley, who has served as Henry County Schools’ chief of staff since 2021, will remain the sole finalist for 14 days by law. On the 15th day, a final personnel vote will solidify or deny Bradley’s status as superintendent.
For Bradley, considering the superintendent position in Henry County’s neighboring school district was made easy by the role’s predecessor, Samantha Fuhrey, who retired in June.
“I think for folks who have been in this city and this state, they are well aware of the leadership that has come through this district,” Bradley said.
“Samantha Fuhrey has been an incredible leader dating back to when she was state superintendent of the year [and a] national superintendent of the year finalist… I always like to follow where good work is being done, where good people are.”Duke Bradley, III
With strong familial roots in education, Bradley’s introduction to his career path was influenced by his parents. His mother was an educator for 35 years and his father was a local board of education member. In his submitted cover letter read by Newton County Board of Education Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker, he referred to the example his parents set during his formative years as “valuable training for [his] future as an educator.”
Bradley received his bachelor’s in English from Morehouse College, his master’s in teaching from Brown University, his doctorate in jurisprudence from John Marshall Law School and his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Southern Mississippi.
As Henry County School’s chief of staff, Bradley’s duties include, “provid[ing] leadership and direct oversight over policy, legal compliance, communications, constituent services and special programs,” according to NCSS’ press release.
Prior to his current role, Bradley served as deputy superintendent and chief of schools for the Beaufort County School System in South Carolina. During his tenure, a “district-high graduation rate of 88.5 percent” was achieved along with the “surpassing [of] state averages in all tested subject areas during the 2021 school year,” according to the release.
Bradley’s administrative experience includes a decade of leadership at each of the elementary, middle and high school levels, from being the “turnaround” principal of Banneker High School in Fulton County to serving as the executive director of Wesley International Academy in Atlanta.
In 2018, Bradley was recognized as Fulton County Schools’ overall principal of the year, where he was credited with “historic” gains in academic achievement, graduation rate and offering more opportunity for students to access higher level courses.
After graduate school, Bradley taught high school English in DeKalb County before going on to attend law school. While in law school, Bradley worked as a congressional intern with a focus on education policy.
According to the press release, Bradley is an active member of the community with involvement as a board member for the Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club, a member of United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta’s Child Well-Being Steering Committee, a member of the Atlanta Chapter of 100 Black Men of America and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Eta Omega Chapter.
After being introduced during the meeting, Bradley shared his gratitude and wave of emotions with board members and meeting attendees.
“I’m just feeling incredibly humble and grateful for this opportunity,” Bradley said. “I want to thank the extraordinary leadership of this Board of Education for really facilitating an appropriately rigorous and rich process… I have enjoyed every single moment of it… One of the things that I will warrant to this community that if I am fortunate to be named a superintendent after the 14 day period, that the hallmark of my administration will be community. That the hallmark of my administration will be that every voice in this community will have a part of the work that we will be doing and building the future of Newton County schools together.”