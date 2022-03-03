Covington's Eastside High band to be part of Atlanta St. Patrick's Day parade

ATLANTA – Eastside High School's The Pride of Eastside band is set to participate in the 138th Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade as it marches down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta Saturday, March 12.

The parade will begin at noon sharp at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and will continue down Peachtree to 5th Street, concluding at 1:30 p.m.

Traditionally, throngs of attendees line the parade route to witness entertainment from around the city and across the Southeast, including Eastside and bagpipe and drum corps, Irish dancers, floats, dogs and pups, bands, drill teams and llamas, Irish and local dignitaries, and city elected officials.

Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade holds the title of the longest running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation will also host its “Brave the Shave” head-shaving challenge. Sponsored individuals will shave their heads for childhood cancer awareness, a tradition that began on St. Patrick’s Day over 20 years ago.

Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA. Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route. For more information, please visit www.atlantastpats.com.

Irish Network Atlanta will present this year’s parade. It is the 20th chapter of Irish Network USA whose mission is to bolster business opportunities and economic development between the U.S. and Ireland, support and encourage the Irish culture in Georgia and serve as a conduit between newly arrived Irish immigrants and their communities in member cities and states.

For more information on the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, visit www.atlantastpats.com or @stpatricksatl on on Facebook.

For more information on Irish Network Atlanta, visit www.atlanta.irishnetwork-usa.org.